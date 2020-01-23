Putin tells mother of Israeli jailed in Russia 'everyting will be okay'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday sent calming messages to Yaffa Issachar, mother of an Israeli jailed in Russia for drug offenses, over a possible pardon for her daughter Naama.
“I met with Naama’s mother and it is clear that she comes from a good family," said Putin. "I know the prime minister’s position on the matter and all this is taken into account in making the decision. I said to Yaffa and I will say again – everything will be okay.”
Putin also said that Issachar will be visited in jail later Thursday by a worker from a human rights organization.
Naama Issachar, 26, is currently serving a 7.5-year sentence for possessing less than 10 grams of marijuana while on a layover in Moscow as she returned to Israel from India last April.
First published: 11:45 , 01.23.20