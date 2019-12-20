Iranian President Rouhani to visit Japan in hope of easing nuke impasse

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is visiting Tokyo to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday, in hopes of easing a nuclear impasse between Tehran and Washington and reduce tensions in the Middle East.

