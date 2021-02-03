U.N. dismayed at Navalny sentence, calls for release of protesters

The U.N. human rights office voiced deep dismay on Wednesday at the sentencing of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny and called for the immediate release of peaceful protesters, including some 1,400 arrested on Tuesday.

A Moscow court jailed Navalny for a three-and-a-half-years on Tuesday - although his lawyer said the anti-corruption blogger would actually serve two years and eight months because of time already spent under house arrest.

