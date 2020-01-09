Pelosi says she will send Trump impeachment articles when she's ready

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said she would transmit the articles of impeachment on President Donald Trump when she is ready, adding that House Democrats still need to see the Senate's planned rules for the impeachment trial.

"I'm not holding them indefinitely," Pelosi told reporters at a news conference on Thursday. "I'll send them over when I'm ready. And that will probably be soon."

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives last month charged Trump with abusing his power for personal gain by pressuring Ukraine to announce a corruption investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading Democrat seeking to challenge Trump in November's presidential election.

It also charged the Republican president with obstructing Congress by directing administration officials and agencies not to cooperate with lawmakers' impeachment inquiry.

Pelosi, however, did not immediately send the articles over to the Senate, where Trump's fellow Republicans control the chamber and would lead the trial.