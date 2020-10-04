Erdogan says Turkey aims to boost ties with Libya's GNA

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday Turkey aims to strengthen relations with Libya's internationally-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) after a meeting with the country's prime minister, who plans to step down this month.

Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj signed a military cooperation deal with Erdogan last year that turned the tide in the GNA's favor in a conflict against eastern Libyan forces under Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA).

