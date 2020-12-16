U.S. charges Kenyan militant with researching 9/11-style airplane hijacking

U.S. prosecutors said on Wednesday they had charged a Kenya-born militant with terrorism-related offenses, including conspiring to hijack aircraft for a 9/11-style attack on an American target on behalf of the Somali-based al-Shabaab militant group.
Federal prosecutors in Manhattan and the U.S. Justice Department said that Cholo Abdi Abdullah, aged 30, was arrested in the Philippines in July 2019 and transferred to the United States on Tuesday to face six federal charges related to alleged terrorism.