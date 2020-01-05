Venezuela opposition pushes to re-elect Guaido as congress chief

Venezuela's congress will vote for new leadership on Sunday with the opposition party hoping to re-elect Juan Guaido, who has been recognized by more than 50 nations as the country's legitimate president.

Guaido, facing a heavy pressure campaign by the government of President Nicolas Maduro, has accused the ruling Socialist Party of offering legislators suitcases of cash to vote against his second term as the head of the National Assembly.

A victory for Guaido would allow the opposition to continue pressuring for the exit of Maduro, who has become a pariah among Western nations for undermining democracy and overseeing a spectacular economic collapse of a once prosperous nation.

"Today the National Assembly will ratify Guaido as president," wrote opposition legislator Stalin Gonzalez via Twitter. "And for those who sold their souls for a few dollars, let me tell you that you've been swindled."