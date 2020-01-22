Militia ally of Iran's Soleimani shot dead in southwest Iran

Gunmen in Iran shot dead a commander of the hardline Basij militia who was an ally of Qassem Soleimani, the senior Revolutionary Guards commander killed in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq, the official news agency IRNA reported on Wednesday.

The Basij are under the command of the Guards, the most powerful and heavily armed security force in the Islamic Republic.

IRNA said that Abdolhossein Mojaddami, a Basij commander in the city of Darkhovin in the southwestern province of Khuzestan, was shot on Tuesday in front of his home by two men riding a motorcycle.

