Armenia-Azerbaijan border fighting escalates, 14 killed

Fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces escalated Tuesday, with Azerbaijan reporting seven more troops killed, including a general, and Armenia saying it has lost two servicemen.
Skirmishes on the volatile border between the two South Caucasus nations began Sunday. The new losses bring the number of Azerbaijani troops killed to 11. Armenia previously reported five of its troops wounded.
An Azerbaijani civilian also died from Armenian shelling Tuesday, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said, bringing total casualties from the fighting to 14.