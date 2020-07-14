Armenia-Azerbaijan border fighting escalates, 14 killed

Fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces escalated Tuesday, with Azerbaijan reporting seven more troops killed, including a general, and Armenia saying it has lost two servicemen.

