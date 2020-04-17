Pompeo tells Russian counterpart any new arms control talks must include China

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday told his Russian counterpart that any future arms control talks must focus on an American proposal for a new arms control accord that includes Russia and China, the State Department said in a statement.
Pompeo emphasized in a telephone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that, "any future arms control talks must be based on President Trump's vision for a trilateral arms control agreement that includes both Russia and China," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in the statement.
China, whose arsenal of an estimated 300 nuclear weapons is far smaller than those of Russia and the United States, has rejected such talks.