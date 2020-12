Hungarian Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjén slammed the EU's decision to ban kosher slaughter in Belgium and said that "this is a serious violation of the freedom of religion and security of the Jews in Europe. The decision puts animal rights before human rights."

