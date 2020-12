Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is due to hold his first public function on Wednesday since rumors surfaced of his deteriorating health, Iranian media reported.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is due to hold his first public function on Wednesday since rumors surfaced of his deteriorating health, Iranian media reported.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is due to hold his first public function on Wednesday since rumors surfaced of his deteriorating health, Iranian media reported.