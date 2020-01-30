Palestinian senior official fears Trump peace plan may lead to violence

PLO Secretary-General Saeb Erakat on Thursday expressed his concerns at the possibility that U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed peace plan for the Middle East, known as the Deal of the Century, would lead to violent protests.
"The balance has been shaken. I don't want this to escalate into violence, because it will hurt me, my children and my grandchildren - and also the other side's children and grandchildren," said Erakat. "The only option is direct negotiations to achieve a two-state solution, but there's no government in Israel willing to say that. Will Israel keep threatening us with weapons and tanks forever?"