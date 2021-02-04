An indictment has been filed against the terrorist who murdered Esther Horgan

The military prosecutor's office filed an indictment against the Palestinian terrorist Muhammad Maruh Kabha, for the murder of 52-year-old Esther Horgan, a mother of six from the West Bank locality of Tal Menashe.
According to the indictment, which includes six counts, the terrorist met Horgan at the Reihan forest, he perused her, grabbed her, threw her down, then picked up a stone and hit her on the head until her body stopped moving.
The 40-year-old Palestinian then returned to his home, showered, changed clothes and fled to the mountains.