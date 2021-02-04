An indictment has been filed against the terrorist who murdered Esther Horgan

The military prosecutor's office filed an indictment against the Palestinian terrorist Muhammad Maruh Kabha, for the murder of 52-year-old Esther Horgan, a mother of six from the West Bank locality of Tal Menashe.

