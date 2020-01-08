President Trump declares New sanctions on Iran following base strike

President Donald Trump says the U.S. will immediately impose new sanctions on Iran in response to its missile attacks on military bases in Iraq that house American troops.

In an address to the nation Wednesday, Trump said those new "powerful sanctions" will remain until Iran abandons its nuclear ambitions and ends its support for terrorism.

