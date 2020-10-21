Israel's tally of serious virus cases drops below 600 for first time in weeks

Israel on Wednesday morning reported the number of serious coronavirus cases in the country has dropped to below 600 for the first time in weeks.
The Health Ministry said 1,165 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, after 41,193 tests had been conducted, putting the contagion rate at below 3%.
The number of patients in serious condition now stands at 591, of whom 229 are ventilated.
The official death toll has increased to 2,278, after seven patients passed away in the past 24 hours.
The tally of active patients currently ill with the disease now stands at 21,010, almost one third from the same figure reported over two weeks ago.
At least 2,916 of them live in Jerusalem, 1,703 in Bnei Brak, 822 in Tel Aviv-Yafo, 761 in Ashdod, 723 in Modi'in Illit, 523 in Petah Tikva, 516 in Netanya, 435 in Beit Shemesh, 416 in Beer Sheva, 389 in Holon, 363 in Beitar Illit, 357 in Haifa, 341 in Elad, 339 In Rishon Lezion, 335 in Bat Yam, 324 in Hadera, 315 in Ashkelon, 295 in Ramla, 275 in Rehovot, 191 in Ramat Gan, 185 in Lod, 185 in Rosh HaAyin, 160 in Nazareth, 157 in Acre, 148 in Herzliya, 141 in Netivot, 130 in Kfar Saba, 126 in Shefar'am, 115 In Raanana, 113 in Afula, 113 in Kiryat Malachi, 111 in Tiberias, 108 in Kiryat Ata, 108 in Ofakim, 107 in Or Yehuda, 103 in Yavne and 101 in Tamra.