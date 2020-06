The Health Ministry reported Friday evening that 152 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed since morning hours and 341 in the past 24 hours, bringing Israel's total virus infections to 20,339.

The Health Ministry reported Friday evening that 152 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed since morning hours and 341 in the past 24 hours, bringing Israel's total virus infections to 20,339.

