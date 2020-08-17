After UAE-Israel deal, Kushner slams Palestinian leaders

Top White House adviser Jared Kushner said Monday that the Palestinian leadership's credibility has fallen to an "all time low" and that the Trump administration wouldn't "chase" the Palestinians over a peace deal if they continue to reject American overtures.

Kushner delivered his assessment in a conference call discussing last week's U.S.-brokered agreement forming official diplomatic relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

