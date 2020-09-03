Hamas and Islamic Jihad leaders meet in Beirut

Hamas leader Ismail Haniya met in Beirut on Wednesday with the Islamic Jihad Secretary General Ziad al-Nahala to discuss cooperation between the two organizations and to coordinate their actions in response to the ongoing blockade of the Gaza strip, the Trump peace plan and the normalization agreement between Israel and the UAE.
On Thursday Haniya and al-Nahala will participate in a video conference summoned by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas with the participation of all Palestinian factions to discuss the Israeli UAE deal.