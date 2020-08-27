NBA halts playoffs after bucks lead shooting boycott

The Milwaukee Bucks staged an unprecedented boycott over the police shooting of an unarmed black man on Wednesday, forcing the NBA to halt its playoff schedule and prompting a wave of walkouts by teams across other leagues.
The NBA said it had postponed its entire slate of Wednesday fixtures after the Bucks refused to play game five of their Eastern Conference first-round series against the Orlando Magic in protest at the shooting of African-American Jacob Blake in Wisconsin on Sunday.
Blake was seriously injured after being shot in the back seven times by police officers in a confrontation captured in video footage.