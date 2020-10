The Health Ministry reported Wednesday morning that 4,674 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed Tuesday, putting Israel's caseload at 278,585.

Also reported were 19 additional virus-related fatalities, putting the national death toll at 1,803.

