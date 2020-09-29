MKs approve protest ban after Likud backtracks on six-month moratorium

The Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee on Tuesday approved legislation suspending public protests as part of efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus.
The bill allows the government to declare a special emergency and restrict citizens from leaving their homes beyond one kilometer, even for demonstrations, for the duration of one week with the option of extending it for up to 21 days.
The legislation now goes to the Knesset for its second and third votes by lawmakers, which are expected later today.