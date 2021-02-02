PM on the closure: We will gradually open the economy as early as next week

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated Tuesday that "we will gradually open the economy as early as next week, but in a careful manner."
"We are in the middle of a race between the vaccination campaign and the [virus'] mutation. The vaccination campaign is our key to beat the coronavirus. The mutation is hitting the whole world," said Netanyahu.
"Every day counts. Another three days of closure is 200,000 more vaccinated. I set a national goal to vaccinate 90% of people aged 50 and over. This will make it possible to open up the economy gradually and save lives."