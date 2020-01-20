Boris Johnson's Brexit bill hits last-minute hiccup

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit plans hit a hurdle Monday when Parliament's upper chamber told the government to give European Union citizens living in the U.K. physical proof of their right to remain after the country leaves the bloc.

