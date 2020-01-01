U.S. troops fire tear gas at pro-Iran protesters in Iraq

U.S. troops fired tear gas on Wednesday to disperse pro-Iran protesters who were gathered outside the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad for a second day.
The U.S. Marines guarding the embassy fired tear gas as more crowds arrived and after the protesters lit a fire on the roof of the reception area on Wednesday. Smoke rose from the building.
Protesters also firebombed a second gate, setting another fire. U.S. soldiers were seen on the roof of the main embassy building.
First published: 12:22 , 01.01.20