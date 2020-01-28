Rivlin to deliver address in Hebrew at Bundestag Holocaust memorial

President Reuven Rivlin, who is on an official visit to Berlin, will on Wednesday deliver an address in Hebrew at a special sitting of the Bundestag in memory of the victims of Nazism.
On Tuesday, the president meet with German officials and local Jewish leaders during an official visit to Berlin.
He will hold talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and Chancellor Angela Merkel.
The president, who is accompanied by the families of two fallen IDF soldiers whose bodies are being held by Hamas in Gaza, will also visit the Jüdisches Gymnasium Moses Mendelssohn high school, along together with Steinmeier and the head of the Berlin Jewish community.
First published: 11:52 , 01.28.20