Rivlin to deliver address in Hebrew at Bundestag Holocaust memorial

President Reuven Rivlin, who is on an official visit to Berlin, will on Wednesday deliver an address in Hebrew at a special sitting of the Bundestag in memory of the victims of Nazism.

On Tuesday, the president meet with German officials and local Jewish leaders during an official visit to Berlin.

