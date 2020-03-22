Justice Minister extends emergency restriction on courts

Justice Minister Amir Ohana extended his order to restrict the work of the court system until April 16.
The Justice Ministry claims the move, that aims to slow down the spread of coronavirus, was taken in coordination with the court administrators and the agreement of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Esther Hayut and Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit.
Last week Ohana decided to limit the working of the court system just hours before the criminal trial of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, was due to begin.