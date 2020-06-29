Sources: Gantz says July 1 annexation deadline not set in stone

Sources in the Blue & White party said Defense Minister Benny Gantz told President Donald Trump's adviser during a meeting on Monday the July 1 deadline for official debate on annexation is not set in stone, with coronavirus taking the national priority.
"Gantz made it clear in the July meeting is not a holy date for annexation," said the source. “The only holy thing at the moment is getting people back into the workforce and taking care of coronavirus.”
“Before making any political moves, we need to help the public to get back to earning a living with dignity,” Gantz is quoted as telling Avi Berkowitz.