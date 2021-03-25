Here comes the sun: Daylight Saving Time starts in Israel on Friday

Daylight Saving Time set to begin in Israel at 2am on Friday, resulting in one less hour of sleep that night for the locals but one extra hour of sun.

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri said an extra hour of daylight will aid Israel's economy, still reeling from a year-long coronavirus crisis.

Daylight Saving Time begins in Israel in the early hours of Friday

"Spring has arrived. We will all enjoy another hour of daylight that will help the economy and save us great amount of energy," he said.

"Along with the success of the vaccination campaign and the drop in infection, the transition to Daylight Saving Time heralds the beginning of a new era, which will benefit the public after the severe crisis we have all experienced."

Deri is one of the proponents of using Daylight Saving Time throughout the year in Israel.

Proponents say winter time shortens the time parents spend with their children, increases the risk of road accidents and increases the Israeli economy's expenses by hundreds of millions of shekels a year.