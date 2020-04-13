Report: Classes to take place in courtyards, Libraries to minimize virus infections

The Ministry of Education is planning to run a model in which students can keep going to schools, while reducing their chances of coronavirus infections.
Classes are expected to take place not only in classrooms, but also in courtyards, libraries, gymnasiums, with gatherings being conducted in small groups, according to a report by the Education Ministry.
The model will be gradually implemented at a point an unknown date after the Passover holiday.
"We are subject to unforeseen emergency restrictions. It has to work properly, and in a systematic and orderly manner," Education Ministry's Director-General Shmuel Abubab wrote in an internal memo.