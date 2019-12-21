Airstrikes on rebel-held town in northwestern Syria kill 8

Airstrikes on a rebel-held town killed eight people and wounded more than a dozen Saturday in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib, the last remaining rebel stronghold in the war-torn country, opposition activists said.
The attack came amid a government offensive in the region.The latest casualties in the town of Saraqeb came as government forces captured two new villages on the southern edge of Idlib.
The province has been the center point of a government push under the cover of airstrikes, according to opposition activists and pro-government media.The offensive has already forced thousands of civilians to abandon their homes and flee for their lives.
First published: 22:27 , 12.21.19