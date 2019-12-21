Airstrikes on rebel-held town in northwestern Syria kill 8

Airstrikes on a rebel-held town killed eight people and wounded more than a dozen Saturday in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib, the last remaining rebel stronghold in the war-torn country, opposition activists said.

Airstrikes on a rebel-held town killed eight people and wounded more than a dozen Saturday in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib, the last remaining rebel stronghold in the war-torn country, opposition activists said.

Airstrikes on a rebel-held town killed eight people and wounded more than a dozen Saturday in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib, the last remaining rebel stronghold in the war-torn country, opposition activists said.

The attack came amid a government offensive in the region.The latest casualties in the town of Saraqeb came as government forces captured two new villages on the southern edge of Idlib.

The attack came amid a government offensive in the region.The latest casualties in the town of Saraqeb came as government forces captured two new villages on the southern edge of Idlib.

The attack came amid a government offensive in the region.The latest casualties in the town of Saraqeb came as government forces captured two new villages on the southern edge of Idlib.