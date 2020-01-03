Iraqi militia commander orders fighters to prepare for battle

Iran-backed Iraqi militia commander Qais al-Khazali ordered on Friday his fighters to be on high alert for an upcoming battle and said that U.S. military presence in Iraq would end soon.

