Israel releases footage from arrest of Esther Horgan's suspected murderer

Israel's security services on Monday released footage showing the arrest of the Palestinian suspected of murdering Esther Horgan in the West Bank last week.

Horgan, 52, left her home in the northern West Bank settlement of Tal Menashe last Sunday for a jog in the nearby Reihan Forest. Her body was found early Monday with clear signs of a violent attack which police and the Shin Bet security agency suspect was an act of terror.

Footage from the arrest of Esther Horgan's killer ( Video: The IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Last Thursday the security services said the suspect in the attack was arrested shortly after the incident, while on Monday morning Israel's National Counter Terrorism Unit released the footage from the arrest raid, recorded by a camera placed on of helm of one of the soldiers.

The documentation from the raid, conducted by the IDF, the Shin Bet and Israel Police special forces, shows the soldiers sweeping the Palestinian village of Tura al-Gharbiya near Jenin in the West Bank, enter the suspect’s house and eventually arrest him.

Esther Horgan

The suspect was transferred to the Shin Bet for interrogation, during which he admitted he had snuck into Israeli territory through an opening in the security fence, with the intent to carry out a terrorist attack against Israelis.

He also admitted to Horgan’s murder, which he carried out on Sunday afternoon as she was jogging in the forest by smashing her head with a rock. The suspect later reenacted Horgan’s murder at the scene of the crime.

Israel releases footage from arrest of Esther Horgan's murderer ( Photo: Israel Police )

"The soldiers of the police's National Counter Terrorism Unit, together with the Shin Bet and the IDF, are working to maintain state security with counterterrorism operations and detention of suspects," the Border Police said in a statement.

Horgan is survived by a husband and six children - two daughters and four sons. The youngest of them, 13 years old, celebrated his bar mitzvah only three months ago.

The suspect being arrested ( Photo: The IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Over the weekend, thousands walked the trails in the forest in honor of Horgan's memory. The travelers, some of whom set out in a convoy of vehicles with Israeli flags from the center of the country, also participated in a rally in memory of Esther that took place in the Reihan Forest.