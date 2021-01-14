PA minister condemns Israel's refusal to vaccinate Palestinian prisoners

Palestinian Authority Civil Affairs Minister Hussein al-Sheikh on Thirsday condemned Israel's refusal to vaccinate Palestinian prisoners against the coronavirus.
"Despite the increase in the number of Palestinian prisoners infected with coronavirus, Israel still refuses to vaccinate them. This is a racist move that requires the intervention of international and humanitarian institutions, so that they can oblige Israel to respect the agreements," al-Sheikh wrote on his Twitter page.
President Reuven Rivlin backed Health Minister Yuli Edelstein in promoting the vaccination of prisoners, after Interior Minister Amir Ohana announced he would not allow it.