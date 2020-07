Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu presented on Tuesday the national plan for combatting the virus - "Magen Israel," at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem.

Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu presented on Tuesday the national plan for combatting the virus - "Magen Israel," at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem.

Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu presented on Tuesday the national plan for combatting the virus - "Magen Israel," at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem.