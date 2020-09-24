NYC mayor skips Saudi Arabia summit, citing rights concerns

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday he is withdrawing from a virtual summit of world cities scheduled to be hosted by Saudi Arabia because of human rights concerns.

