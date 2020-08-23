Pompeo to visit Israel, UAE this week

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Israel on Monday and the United Arab Emirates a day later to discuss the countries' normalization deal, two sources briefed on his itinerary said.

Also on Pompeo's agenda will be the security challenges posed by Iran and China in the region, said the sources, who declined to be identified by name or nationality.

Mike Pompeo with Bemjam in Netanyahu in Jerusalem in May ( Photo: GPO )

Israel and the UAE announced earlier this month that they would normalize diplomatic ties and forge a broad new relationship.

The accord sees Jerusalem agree to press pause on its plan to annex swathes of the West Bank, which the Palestinians want for their own state, in return for fully normalized ties with Abu Dhabi, a move that received massive support in Israel.

The deal also firms up opposition to regional power Iran, which the UAE, Israel and the United States view as the main threat in the conflict-riven Middle East.

Jared Kushner ( Photo: MCT )

White House senior adviser and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner is expected to travel to Israel and the UAE in early September, and may stop in other countries as well, an administration official said.

Kushner will be accompanied by Avi Berkowitz, Trump's Middle East envoy, the official said.

Kushner and Berkowitz will thank Israel and the UAE for completing the deal, the official said.