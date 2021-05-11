Gaza residential tower collapses in Israeli airstrike, witnesses say

A 13-story residential tower in the Gaza Strip was hit by an Israeli airstrike on Tuesday night and soon after collapsed to the ground, witnesses said, amid a surge of fighting between Israel and Gaza militants.

The tower houses an office that is used by the political leadership of Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas.

