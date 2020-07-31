Documents unsealed from suit against Epstein's ex-girlfriend

Newly unsealed court documents provide a fresh glimpse into a fierce civil court fight between Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, and one of the women who accused the couple of sexual abuse.
The documents released Thursday were from a now-settled defamation lawsuit filed by one of Epstein's alleged victims, Virginia Roberts Giuffre.
Giuffre claimed in the suit and other litigation that Maxwell recruited her in 2000 to be a sexual servant to Epstein. She said the couple subsequently pressured her into having sex with numerous rich or notable men, including Britain's Prince Andrew, U.S. politicians, wealthy entrepreneurs, a famous scientist and fashion designer.
Maxwell, and all of the accused men, have denied those allegations for years.