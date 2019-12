Rescue teams on Friday recovered the body of a teen who was carried away by a flood in northern Israel.

Sixteen-year-old Omri Abu-Ganeb was riding an ATV through a powerful stream near the Druze village of Yarka on Thursday alongside a 23-year-old friend.

Sixteen-year-old Omri Abu-Ganeb was riding an ATV through a powerful stream near the Druze village of Yarka on Thursday alongside a 23-year-old friend.