'Black Panther' film star Chadwick Boseman dead at 43, after cancer battle

"Black Panther" film star Chadwick Boseman, an actor whose work celebrated African-American pioneers and culture, has died at age 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer, according to an announcement posted on Friday to his social media accounts.
Boseman, a native of South Carolina who began his screen career in episodes of television dramas such as "Third Watch," "Law & Order" and "ER," passed away at his home, with his wife and family at his side, the statement on Twitter and Facebook said.
It did not specify when he died. He resided in Los Angeles.