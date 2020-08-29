'Black Panther' film star Chadwick Boseman dead at 43, after cancer battle

"Black Panther" film star Chadwick Boseman, an actor whose work celebrated African-American pioneers and culture, has died at age 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer, according to an announcement posted on Friday to his social media accounts.

