Health Ministry : Vaccinated, recovering returning from 'dangerous' countries will enter isolation

The Director General of the Ministry of Health, Prof. Hezi Levi, signed an amendment to the coronavirus restrictions, according to which returnees from Ukraine, Ethiopia, Brazil, South Africa, India, Mexico and Turkey will enter compulsory isolation upon their return, even if they have been inoculated or otherwise recovered.
Israel recently published a travel warning about the seven countries, due to their extremely high infection rates and the discovery of several variants health officials fear will prove somewhat resistant to the vaccine.