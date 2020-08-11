Egyptians vote for newly created Senate amid virus

Polls opened in Egypt on Tuesday for a two-day election to choose members of a newly created second chamber of parliament, with restrictive measures in place aimed at curbing a resurgence of coronavirus infections.

The Council of Senators will be an advisory body without legislative powers. It will include 200 publicly elected members and 100 appointed by the president.

