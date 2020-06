Over 200 demonstrators protested outside the U.S. diplomatic mission in Tel Aviv on Tuesday to decry the killing of George Floyd.

The protesters held signs reading "Black Lives Matter," "All Lives Matter" and "If you aren't livid, you're not listening." Some carried placards with Floyd's name written.

