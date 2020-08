The Director of Security of the Defense Establishment foiled on Wednesday a cyber attack on Israel's leading defense industries.

The Director of Security of the Defense Establishment foiled on Wednesday a cyber attack on Israel's leading defense industries.

According to a preliminary investigation, the attackers approached industry workers with tempting job offers, through the "LinkedIn" network, in order to infiltrate their computer networks.

