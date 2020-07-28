34 states, Puerto Rico, DC must now quarantine in NY, NJ, CT

Travelers from U.S. 34 states, as well as Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia, must now quarantine for 14 days when they travel to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
Governors of New York and New Jersey announced Tuesday that Illinois, Minnesota, Puerto Rico and D.C. are now on the list of states that face quarantine restrictions under a joint travel advisory issued last month.
The advisory includes states if their seven-day rolling average of positive tests exceeds 10%, or if the number of positive cases exceeds 10 per 100,000 residents. The list has included Texas, California and Florida for weeks.