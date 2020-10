Israel on Monday reported that less than 2,000 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed a day earlier, with infection rate dropping to 7.7%, the lowest the figure has been in weeks.

The Health Ministry said that on Sunday 1,609 people tested positive for COVID-19 after 22,777 tests had been conducted.

