Envoy who represents U.S. in Iran again summoned

Iran's Foreign Ministry has confirmed a Swiss envoy to whom it gave a letter to pass onto the United States has been summoned for a second time after a U.S. airstrike killed Iran's top military commander in Baghdad.

Iran's Foreign Ministry has confirmed a Swiss envoy to whom it gave a letter to pass onto the United States has been summoned for a second time after a U.S. airstrike killed Iran's top military commander in Baghdad.

Iran's Foreign Ministry has confirmed a Swiss envoy to whom it gave a letter to pass onto the United States has been summoned for a second time after a U.S. airstrike killed Iran's top military commander in Baghdad.