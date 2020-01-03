Envoy who represents U.S. in Iran again summoned

Iran's Foreign Ministry has confirmed a Swiss envoy to whom it gave a letter to pass onto the United States has been summoned for a second time after a U.S. airstrike killed Iran's top military commander in Baghdad.
State-run IRNA news agency quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi commenting on the first communication and saying "the proper response to the U.S. message was delivered" to the Swiss envoy, who represents U.S. interests in Iran.
Calls for restraint came from around the world, including Iran's regional rival Saudi Arabia, in reaction to the U.S. strike and Iran's supreme leader vowing a "harsh retaliation."
First published: 19:55 , 01.03.20