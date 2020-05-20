Palestinian officials: security ties with Israel will end

Palestinian Authority (PA) is expected to end the security cooperation with Israel following leader Mahmoud Abbas' Tuesday night announcement, senior Palestinian officials said on Wednesday.

Abbas announced late Tuesday night that Ramallah will no longer be bound by agreements it has signed with Israel and the United States.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas during his announcement Tuesday night ( Photo: Reuters )

Abbas made the announcement during an emergency meeting of the Palestinian leadership in Ramallah to coordinate the PA's response to Israel's declared intentions to extend its sovereignty over West Bank settlements and the Jordan Valley.

According to the officials, the security ties between Ramallah and Jerusalem will continue as usual for now, but a timetable for its end will be set during a Thursday meeting between PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh and senior Palestinian security officials.

The officials added that Abbas intends to cut all talks and meetings with Israeli officials immediately and that an announcement on the matter will be relayed to Israel after Thursday's meeting.

The officials did reassure that even if the security ties are severed, Palestinian security forces will continue to operate against Hamas forces, who are expected to take advantage of the political situation to strengthen and bring the West Bank's populace to their side.

Palestinian security soldier ( Photo: courtesy )

The PA had issued a similar threat during the 2017 Temple Mount Riots, all the while bolstering its activity against Hamas and Islamic Jihad in the West Bank.