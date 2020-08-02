Iran hits hawkish US expert with symbolic sanctions

Iran on Sunday imposed symbolic sanctions on a hawkish former expert with the White House National Security Council, Iranian state media reported.
A statement from Iran's Foreign Ministry said the sanctions on Richard Goldberg were implemented because of his role in what it called "U.S. economic terrorism against interests of the Islamic Republic and its citizens," the IRNA news agency reported.
Goldberg will not be eligible for Iranian visas or accounts in Iranian financial institutes, nor will he be qualified to have any financial transactions with Iranian entities, the statement said.
"Today I gain a new badge of honor: 'sanctioned' by Iran for coordinating [U.S. President Donald Trump's] maximum pressure campaign," Goldberg tweeted Sunday.